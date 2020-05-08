MANKATO — Colby Straka pulled into the Kwik Trip lot near Mankato West High School when something a little sweeter than gasoline caught his eye.
There were signs of life at Dairy Queen West.
So Straka did what any smart young man would do. He drove to his nearby home, parked his car and walked back to the DQ where he picked himself up a Mr. Misty Freeze and a Sour Patch Kids Blizzard.
“To hear that it was opening back up was a pleasant surprise,” said Straka, who was double-fisting those DQ treats. “I’ve been coming here for 20 years or so.”
Straka grew up not far away from the DQ and visiting it is a tradition. “I came here as a little kid, and I still come here when they open on pretty much the first or second day and try and make it here as often as I can.”
The DQ opened noon Friday. And when it did, it marked the beginning of the 30th season for the scrappy ice cream maker. The Galli family purchased it in 1990. The current owner, JoRae Galli Storm, took over from her father in 1990. And they still do things the old-fashioned way.
“We have always made everything by hand at our location,” she said. “All of our Dilly Bars, Buster Bars and DQ sandwiches.”
Galli Storm said they’ve spent the last few weeks feverishly working to fill pre-orders, including dozens of Mother’s Day cakes and other treats.
They hand-made 1,500 Dilly Bars, 300 Buster Bars and 47 ice cream cakes on Thursday.
“That’s a lot of product,” she said. “We were actually running out of freezer space.”
They could have sold even more had they been allowed to open on time. In fact, the May 8 opening is their latest opening date ever. Normally they shoot for a March opening, which allows them to take advantage of Easter and Mother’s Day, both prime days for ice cream cake orders. But the coronavirus pandemic hit and changed everyone’s normal, including Dairy Queen West’s.
For Galli Storm, the delay came with a silver lining. Her father, Joe, has been ill. And as an older person, he’s at heightened risk of complications should he contract COVID-19. As his primary care giver, Galli Storm opted to stay home and care for her father. Plus, an uncertain refrigeration system at DQ — they’d just purchased a new walk-in freezer — gave her another reason to not rush to open.
Now, after training in her staff and hand-making hundreds of treats, she said they’re ready.
This year's DQ experience will be a bit different. The picnic tables are taped off because restaurants are only allowed to do take-out service. Also, to compensate for lost revenue, they've instituted pre-orders, which has helped. And their hours are a little different: noon to 9 p.m. until further notice.
Galli Storm says this is her second major crisis. She was the head of flight attendants for Sun Country airlines when 9/11 happened, so she said she’s used to having to adapt to extreme situations. At the store Friday, workers were all wearing masks, signs encouraged people to remain 6 feet apart, and she’s hired extra workers. Some will ferry orders to customers waiting in cars, while others will help keep things sanitized.
Despite the setbacks, Galli Storm knows there’s a psychological benefit to the community when they see that the DQ is back. And she says it’s been nice to hear from so many people anticipating Oreo Blizzards and hot fudge sundaes.
“The DQ motto this year is ‘Happy Tastes Good,’” she said.
One customer who agrees with that is Amanda Emerick, of Mankato. She said she and her family love coming to the DQ, and she’s happy to support one of her favorite local businesses in these weird, pandemic-y times.
“I’m grateful that they do whatever they can to provide a little bit of normalcy,” Emerick said. “I think that’s fantastic. This is our Dairy Queen. It’s our family tradition. And we want to make sure they stick around.”
Emerick pre-ordered an ice-cream cake. Not for Mother’s Day. Not for a birthday. Just because. And Galli Storm custom designed it for her: chocolate ice cream on both layers.
