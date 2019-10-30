NORTHFIELD — A DFL challenger for Sen. Rich Draheim’s District 20 seat kicked off his campaign Tuesday.
Davin Sokup, of Northfield, intends to run against Draheim next year for control of the Senate District that includes parts of Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Rice, and Scott counties.
Sokup is a carpenter and openly transgender. The Star Tribune reports Sokup plans to focus on affordable housing, health care and the environment among other issues.
Draheim, of Madison Lake, is a first-term Republican who defeated DFLer Kevin Dahle in 2016.
