MADISON LAKE — Republican Sen. Rich Draheim said he’s pushing for more funding for personal care attendants this legislative session as nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the area said there’s an increased need.
The Madison Lake lawmaker said he would like to see money go toward increasing care attendants’ pay in this year’s budget.
“You look at all the nursing homes that are decreasing the number of beds right at a time where we’re going to have an uptick in people needing those beds because they can’t meet the staffing requirement, that’s unacceptable,” he said.
Rachael Evers, executive director at Ecumen Pathstone Living, said while their Mankato location isn’t limiting admissions due to lack of funding or staffing, she knows that’s not the case for many competitors.
“Speaking for Mankato and even Minnesota, we have an increased number of aging individuals within Minnesota. That number continues to climb. That number gets concerning when you worry about, are we going to have the funding, are we going to have the staffing?” she said.
Evers said increased funding isn’t only needed for staff wages, but it’s also needed for waiver programs to help keep up with increased cost of care and inflation and to make sure there’s a safety net as facilities wait for reimbursements.
“We’re committed to providing safe, quality care for those we serve. So when we look at the funding need, we need our legislators to demonstrate the same level of commitment to our older Minnesotans,” she said.
In addition to funding for assisted living facilities, Draheim said he would also like to give some of the state’s $17.6 billion surplus back to taxpayers.
He also said he is prioritizing water and sewer improvements in the state and would support a bonding bill or funding that included those projects.
“The water and sewer should be addressed in a more timely fashion, so that type of infrastructure I’m all for doing this year and doing it right away,” he said.
Draheim, who was first elected in 2016, ran unopposed in the November election. He will be on the Housing and Homelessness Prevention and Jobs and Economic Development committees.
He said he is continuing to push for lowering the costs of entry-level homes.
“We can do a better job of more entry-level housing units on that pathway to home ownership,” he said.
Draheim said he’s also an advocate for getting more people in the mental health workforce in Minnesota.
The session starts today.
