After 14 years without an extended low-water period for Swan Lake, the Department of Natural Resources last summer and this spring drew down the lake by removing boards on a dam. Occasional drawdowns aim to mimic drought conditions that normally lower the lake’s level but haven’t in more than a decade.
But by coincidence, mimicking a drought coincided with a real, significant drought this year.
“There’s going to be challenges for duck hunters,” said Stein Innvaer, Nicollet area wildlife manager for the DNR.
He jokes that some around the lake rib him, saying every time the DNR draws down the lake, it causes a drought. “I tell them I wish I had that much power.”
It will be tough, if not impossible, for hunters to launch boats on the three DNR public landings on Swan Lake unless significant rains come soon. Innvaer said the story is the same on all of the shallow marsh lakes in the area, including nearby Middle Lake.
“Access is going to be a problem. There may be water out in those basins, but getting to it and getting to a place you can hunt is going to be a problem all over.” He expects, however, that hunters will find ways to get on area lakes and pursue their passion.
In spite of some challenges for hunters, Innvaer said occasional low water is a needed benefit for shallow lakes.
Innvaer said the low water allows reeds, bulrushes and submerged plants to regenerate. He said on many areas of Swan Lake, the vegetation has been greatly reduced during the recent high-water years but is now coming back.
“The submergent plants are the bread and butter of Swan Lake. Now with the drawdown, we have plants coming out of the top of the water and producing seeds where they haven’t been able to before. It’s been really good for the vegetation, good for the lake.”
He said there’s been an added benefit as the drawdown killed off carp and bullheads last winter and even into this summer. But, he said, the hardy fish are hard to kill. “Bullheads can live in a wet burlap sack.”
The drawdown of Swan Lake started last summer when a drainage ditch that flows out of the south end of the lake was finally low enough to allow the DNR to remove boards from a dam and let water flow out of the lake. Innvaer said they removed seven of the 14 boards in the dam, allowing just under 4 feet of water to be pulled off the 10,000-acre lake.
All of the boards were replaced in July, but the ongoing drought caused the lake to continue dropping because of evaporation.
Innvaer said he sees how dramatic the low levels are as he goes on the lake. “I’m seeing rocks showing that I never knew existed before.”
He uses a boat with a “mud motor” that keeps the boat propeller just under the surface of the water. He said even with that it has been difficult maneuvering through some areas on the lake.
“Hunters will need mud motors. I don’t think people will have much luck with outboards unless they’re very small motors. There’s rocks guys will need to watch out for.”
While Swan Lake hasn’t had low water levels for a long time due to increased farmland drainage and few serious droughts, old-timers around the lake can recall many years the lake was extremely low or nearly dried up.
“The younger hunters have never seen drought conditions like this,” Innvaer said. “Drought has its benefits ecologically, but it has its drawbacks, too.”
Drought conditions
The new Drought Monitor map released Thursday, with data through Tuesday, shows recent rains improved conditions for most of Blue Earth County and the surrounding region.
The southwest edge of Blue Earth County continued to experience severe drought; however the remainder of the county saw conditions improve to moderate drought.
Severe drought conditions persisted in parts of Watonwan and Faribault counties; but moderate drought conditions were listed for most of the land in those counties.
Soil moisture and water levels showed improvement throughout Brown, Nicollet, Sibley and Waseca counties, where drought conditions have been upgraded from severe to moderate.
Le Sueur County has experienced higher precipitation levels this summer. Most of the county is no longer experiencing drought, although conditions are considered abnormally dry.
Staff writer Edie Schmierbach contributed to this article.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.