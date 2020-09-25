MANKATO — An allegedly drunken driver has been charged in a June crash that left a woman with multiple injuries.
Michael Leland Cerna, 22, of Mankato, was charged with felony criminal vehicular operation and misdemeanor DWI Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.
According to a court complaint:
Cerna drove his pickup off of Pohl Road and struck multiple trees around 3 a.m. June 21.
Cerna was covered in blood and was taken to a hospital after he admitted he had been drinking in downtown Mankato.
A woman in the front passenger seat also was covered in blood and was having difficulty breathing. She was taken to a hospital and treated for “numerous” injuries including a broken nose and a cut on her face that needed 26 stitches.
Another passenger was found on the ground in the fetal position. He was extremely intoxicated but not injured.
A blood sample was taken from Cerna and sent to Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. The sample has now been tested and showed Cerna had a blood alcohol content of 0.94.
