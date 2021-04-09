MANKATO — A Le Center man was injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon just north of Mankato.

Kenneth John Kimmet, 71, was northbound on Highway 22 and a pickup drive by Steven Wayne Young, 59, of Mankato, was eastbound on Augusta Drive when they collided in the intersection at 12:10 p.m., the State Patrol said.

Kimmet was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Mankato with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Young was not injured, the patrol said.

