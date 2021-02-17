MANKATO — Rev. Jay Dahlvang met congregation members in the Bethlehem Lutheran Church parking lot on Wednesday and with his gloved hands, drew a cross on their foreheads with ashes.
As like so many adjustments during the COVID-19 pandemic, services for Ash Wednesday also were changed in some places to accommodate safety.
Many of Dahlvang's congregation would watch the Ash Wednesday church service online from home later in the day.
Local Christian churches have had to find new ways to continue centuries-old Ash Wednesday traditions amid the pandemic.
The day kicks off the season of Lent, a six-week period of preparation and reflection before Easter, the day Christians believe that Jesus was resurrected from the dead. Typically on Ash Wednesday, clergy place ashes directly onto people’s foreheads, often in the shape of a cross.
Bethlehem Lutheran was also offering an in-person service Wednesday night where Communion is distributed to people at their pew in self-contained packets, and attendees receive their ashes from the clergy outside after the service.
Virtual church services and social distancing have been hard for Dahlvang because it’s more difficult to build relationships.
“A big thing that sets Christianity apart is that God came in person in the flesh,” he said. “Being able to connect with people is what Christianity is all about.”
Rev. Craig Timmerman at the Church of St. Peter in the city of St. Peter sprinkles ashes on people’s heads during Mass this Ash Wednesday instead of drawing a cross on their forehead. Guidelines for Catholics on Ash Wednesday this year were issued by the Vatican, urging a communal blessing replace individual blessings and that ashes be sprinkled atop people’s heads, a practice already done by Catholics in many parts of the world.
“We are trying to do things as safely as we can,” Timmerman said.
On Tuesday, Rev. Melanie Wallschlaeger helped hand out kits that included ashes and mini doughnuts to members of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Mankato.
Most members of the church are celebrating Ash Wednesday from their homes this year and will put the ashes on their forehead themselves.
The church gave out take-home doughnuts in lieu of an annual meal to celebrate Shrove Tuesday, the day before Ash Wednesday that is often celebrated with food.
Even people attending an in-person service at the church Wednesday were to receive an ash kit and will put the ashes on their forehead themselves, Wallshlaeger said.
There are many Christian traditions that have had to be revised to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
People no longer shake hands to greet others at church. At Bethlehem Lutheran, only the musician is allowed to sing during a service.
“This is particularly hard for Lutherans,” Dahlvang said. “We like to sing.”
Upon entering Catholic and some Lutheran churches, people usually dip their hands into a basin of holy water, which is blessed by a member of the clergy. This is intended to be a reminder of one’s Baptismal promises. Timmerman now lightly sprinkles holy water over attendees' heads before Mass. He hopes to create automatic dispensers to distribute the water someday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.