MANKATO — Drive-thru dinner patron Ken Evans patiently read a newspaper and coaxed his yellow lab, Mac, to be less shy around other people who were waiting Thursday morning for volunteers to bring out containers filled with hot slices of turkey, a couple of side dishes and a wedge of pumpkin pie. The free meals were available between 11 a.m. And 1 p.m. Thursday to anyone hungry for Thanksgiving's traditional fare.
Evans is a second-year returnee to the feast-to-go opportunity. He credited a friend with telling him about the annual event.
“Last year, I decided to check it out and I ended up bring back food for six neighbors,” Evans said.
“Everything tasted perfect; the people who do this put on a great meal.”
Mac then stuck his big nose out from the back seat of Evans' car and seemed to nod in agreement, perhaps remembering the table scraps he got on Thanksgiving 2021.
Elks member and volunteer driver Lynn Secott was able to witness the event's popularity Thursday as she returned from making a mid-morning delivery to the House of Hope.
"The traffic was backed up on Riverfront Drive," she said.
Elks Lodge 225 member Robert Stoltzman was at the wheel of a vehicle toward the front of the line that formed behind the Loose Moose Saloon and Conference Center. In past years, he was a volunteer for the event organized by his Mankato-based club; however, health issues have prevented him from helping out at the 2022 event. Stoltzman said a free turkey dinner is one of several of his reasons for feeling gratitude Thursday.
“I am truly thankful to be walking and talking,” he said.
Arrangements were available for shut-ins and people staying in area safe shelters and recovery houses. Event organizers accepted pre-orders for 420 meals.
"This order is ready to go to CADA," Tim Secott told a group of volunteers tasked with carrying deliveries out to drivers, one of whom was Elks member John Love, who was marking his 11th year as a delivery person for the event.
Secott considers himself the "vocal part" of the group effort, so he took time to answer reporter questions.
"Everyone works together like a well-oiled machine," he said to describe volunteers' efforts to get food out the door and to hungry people.
"What I hate is, if we run out of food we have to turn people away."
Many meal preparations were made on Wednesday; however, the establishment's kitchen was already busy at 5:30 a.m. Thursday.
Some of the people helping out Thursday morning included Loose Moose staff and individual volunteers.
Lin Hivner is a widow who recently returned to the Mankato area. She signed up to arrive at the Loose Moose at 9 a.m. Thursday to help pack tote carriers with food containers.
"I had been looking for some way I could help out in the community, some type of volunteer opportunity."
For several years, up until 2019, a free sit-down meal was served on Thanksgiving Day at The Salvation Army in Mankato. The new partnership between the lodge and the Loose Moose formed in 2020 — near the beginning of the pandemic.
"This has been more convenient for people who live in (downtown) apartments who don't drive," Lynn Secott said.
By 1:45 p.m. Thursday, the event had wrapped up. Elks members and volunteers headed to the WOW!Zone for celebratory drinks and to talk about how to improve the drive-thru event next year.
Approximately 280 meals were distributed at the pickup site Thursday, said Elks Exalted Ruler Carie Becker.
"We served an estimated 700 meals," she said.
Becker, tired after a hectic day of service, was quick to comment on her return for the Thanksgiving 2023 event.
“Absolutely, there still is a need in the community for these meals,” she said.
Food insecurity was one of the factors in the high turnout at the New Ulm Community Friends Thanksgiving dinner Thursday served in the lower level of St. Mary's Church.
"We had a record turnout — 1,100 people," said one of the event's organizers, Les Schultz.
"There was a line that went down the sidewalk and along the street. We ran out of corn and squash and pie, and came close to running out of other things," he said.
By the time the New Ulm area volunteers finished cleaning up after their 34th annual event, it was 3:45 p.m., Schultz said.
"It was crazy busy, but everybody was so friendly and so nice," he said.
Area residents who are missing communal meals and connecting with others may attend free weekly suppers at 5:30 p.m. Mondays in the dining room at Trinity Lutheran Church, 511 S. Fifth St., St. Peter.
The Kitchen is a combined effort between four congregations in St. Peter that began about 15 years ago, said committee member Sandy Francis.
"We just re-opened Oct. 24," she said, referring to a three-year hiatus due to coronavirus safety measures.
"In the winter, we like to serve comfort foods. Last Monday, it was turkey with all the trimmings; on Monday, it will be spaghetti."
There are no income restrictions or identification requirements. All that's needed is an appetite, Francis said.
