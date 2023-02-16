SOUTH BEND TOWNSHIP – A driver and a passenger are in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a collision at the intersection of Highway 169 and Highway 68 Thursday evening.

Emily Ann Pierce, 24, was driving southbound in a 2018 Ford Focus with passenger Ashlyn Nicole McKeena Hale, 26, on Highway 169.

Meanwhile, Megan Marie Stevensen, 42, was driving a Mazda turning on to Highway 169 from Highway 68.

Both vehicles collided at the intersection at around 4:45 p.m.

Pierce and Hale were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System, Mankato while Stevensen, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries as well, was not taken to the hospital.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the incident.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video