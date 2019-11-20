MANKATO — A Mapleton man is in jail after a pursuit through southern Mankato that reached over 100 mph late Tuesday night.
Alexander Paul Erickson, 20, crossed the center line on Glenwood Avenue and nearly struck an oncoming police officer's squad just before 11 p.m., Mankato Department of Public Safety Associate Director Dan Schisel said.
The police officer then pursued Erickson, who refused to stop and led police on a chase onto Pohl Road, Blue Earth County Road 90 and Highway 22 before he pulled over, Schisel said.
Erickson was arrested on potential charges of fleeing police, reckless driving, driving after license suspension and possession of a small amount of marijuana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.