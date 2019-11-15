MADISON LAKE — A suspected impaired driver is in custody after a 5-mile chase through the Madison Lake area Friday morning.
Blue Earth County sheriff’s deputies and Eagle Lake police officers responded to a report of a woman who fell down outside an SUV parked on the side of Le Ray Township Road 295 on the south side of Madison Lake around 11:45 a.m.
The SUV was leaving as officers arrived and the driver would not stop, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
The driver traveled eastbound onto Highway 60 and reached a speed of about 70 mph before pulling over 2 miles into Le Sueur County. There were no injuries or property damage.
Alysa Marie Hoeppner, 50, of Janesville, was arrested on anticipated charges of fleeing police and DWI.
