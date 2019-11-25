MANKATO — An intoxicated driver allegedly led a state trooper on a brief pursuit, then claimed he had a gun, and wrestled with and injured the trooper early Saturday.
Alberto Javier Palacios Jr., 29, of Gaylord, was charged with felony fleeing police in a vehicle, gross misdemeanor obstructing the legal process, and misdemeanor counts of DWI, driving after license revocation and fleeing on foot Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
According to the court complaint:
A State Patrol trooper attempted to stop Palacios for driving infractions and a probation violation warrant at about 12:20 a.m. Saturday on North Riverfront Drive.
Palacios turned onto Third Avenue, stopped and drove away again as the trooper approached. Palacios turned onto Maxfield Street before he stopped again, got out and ran.
The trooper caught up and deployed a stun gun after Palacios said he had a gun. Palacios pulled out the probes from the stun gun and ran again.
The trooper tackled Palacios. They wrestled until Mankato police officers arrived and helped subdue Palacios. The trooper had a large bleeding abrasion on his wrist.
A breathalyzer showed Palacios had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.12.
