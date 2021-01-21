WASECA — A Faribault man who is living in the country illegally led Waseca police on a chase after her tried to enter an occupied vehicle, charges say.
Francisco Jose Sandoval-Cabrera, 53, was charged with felony fleeing police Thursday in Waseca County District Court. He also is charged with misdemeanors for careless driving, not having insurance and driving after license suspension.
According to the court complaint:
A woman reported a man tried to get into her vehicle with her Wednesday morning in Owatonna. The unknown man left in a van and the woman followed him into Waseca while she talked to a 911 dispatcher.
Waseca police and sheriff deputies pulled Sandoval-Cabrera over on Third Avenue SE and he denied attempting to enter the woman's vehicle.
Sandoval-Cabrera sped off while an officer was writing him a ticket for not having a license or insurance. He ran multiple red lights before pursuing officers called off the chase due to weather conditions.
Sandoval-Cabrera was later located and arrested in Le Sueur County. He is from Guatemala and reportedly told an officer there that he fled because he is living in the country illegally.
