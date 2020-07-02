MANKATO — An intoxicated driver allegedly led authorities on a pursuit through Mankato that reached 125 mph Wednesday night.
Jordan Christopher Knutson, 39, of Mankato, was charged with felony fleeing police and misdemeanor DWI Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.
According to the court complaint:
A Mankato police officer saw Knutson speeding on Highway 14 a little before 11 p.m. and attempted to pull him over as he exited onto North Victory Drive.
Knutson ran red lights as he fled down Victory and turned onto Madison Avenue, where he reached around 100 mph. The pursuit continued onto Highway 22 and back onto westbound Highway 14, where it reached around 125 mph.
The pursuit ended on the ramp from Highway 14 to eastbound Highway 169 after Knutson hit stop sticks and his tires deflated.
When asked to take field sobriety tests, Knutson responded: "Don't even waste your time, sir. I'm going to fail it."
A breathalyzer showed Knutson had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.11.
Knutson has two prior convictions for fleeing police and two for DWI.
