MANKATO — An unlicensed speeding driver who led authorities on a chase last week said she did not pull over because she believed she hadn't done anything wrong, charges say.
Jill Marie Niebuhr, 41, of St. Peter, was charged Monday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony fleeing police and misdemeanor counts of driving without a license or insurance.
A Mankato police officer attempted to stop Niebuhr for speeding Thursday afternoon but she kept going even after other officers joined the pursuit, a court complaint alleges. The chase ended on Highway 22 after a squad blocked her path.
Niebuhr then reportedly ignored officers' commands to get out of her car until an officer whom she knew coaxed her out.
