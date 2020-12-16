MANKATO — A Lake Crystal man is facing several charges after drugs allegedly were found in his car after a hit-and-run crash that left another driver with minor injuries last month.
Tre Allen Waits, 27, was charged with felony drug possession, gross misdemeanor criminal vehicular operation and gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor leaving the scene of a crash Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Waits is suspected of crashing into a vehicle that was stopped at Cherry Street and Riverfront Drive the afternoon of Nov. 6. Waits did not stop, according to a court complaint. The other driver had minor injuries and the vehicle was inoperable.
Waits' vehicle was found unoccupied in the Cherry Street parking ramp. A bag of heroin, a bag of marijuana and a prescription medication used to treat opioid addiction allegedly were found in the car.
