ARLINGTON — A driver was drunk when she caused a crash in June that injured herself and four others in Sibley County, charges say.
Nancy Lee Spaeth, 60, of Faribault, was charged with one felony and three misdemeanor counts of criminal vehicular operation as well as gross misdemeanor DWI Wednesday in Sibley County District Court.
Spaeth reportedly admitted she did not see a stop sign before she struck a van at Highway 19 and 411th Avenue south of Arlington the evening of June 6.
A breathalyzer indicated Spaeth had an alcohol concentration of 0.25 and a blood test yielded the same result, according to a court complaint.
Four people in the van were injured — one with five broken ribs. Spaeth and two of the van’s occupants — Kevin Allen Neuman and Angela Dawn Neuman, of Winthrop — were taken to the Ridgeview Sibley Medical Center.
