WINNEBAGO — A driver is suspected of being under the influence of marijuana when he caused a two-vehicle crash that injured himself and another driver Sunday in Winnebago.
Jordan Lee Paz, 19, of Winnebago, drove into the side of a pickup at Highway 169 and First Street around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, according to court records. Paz and Marco Morales Ontiveros, 41, of Blue Earth, were taken to United Hospital in Blue Earth with non-life-threatening injuries.
Paz smelled of marijuana and appeared to be under the influence, according to a court complaint. Marijuana and paraphernalia were found in Paz's car and more marijuana was found in his possession at the hospital.
Paz was charged Monday in Faribault County District Court with gross misdemeanor criminal vehicular operation and misdemeanors including DWI and marijuana possession.
