NORTH MANKATO — A Mankato man with two prior DWI convictions is facing two new DWI crashes after reportedly causing a crash on Sunday and nearly causing another collision with a state trooper last fall.
Jay Anthony Anderson, 27, was charged with gross misdemeanor DWI as well as felony possession of ammunition by a felon Tuesday in Nicollet County District Court in connection with the Sunday crash.
Anderson did not stop at the stoplight at Highway 169 and Webster Avenue and collided with a Jeep on the highway, according to a court complaint.
Anderson walked to a gas station before police arrived. He allegedly appeared to be high and had a bag with white powder and drug paraphernalia. Blood test results are pending.
He also allegedly had a 9 mm cartridge, which he was not allowed to possess because of a prior felony drug conviction. He has two prior DWI convictions.
Anderson also was charged Tuesday with felony and gross misdemeanor drug possession and gross misdemeanor DWI in connection with a near crash with a trooper in September.
The trooper stopped Anderson after reportedly having to swerve to avoid hitting him because he had pulled out too far waiting at the ramp from Highway 14 to go onto Highway 169.
Anderson appeared to be high and had methamphetamine and a vape cartridge with marijuana, those charges say. A blood test showed he had methamphetamine and amphetamine in his system, according to court records.
