MANKATO — A Lake Crystal man allegedly tried to run away from a fourth DWI charge.
State troopers attempted to pull over a vehicle driving without any lights just before 3 a.m. Sunday at Riverfront Drive and Sibley Parkway. The vehicle made two turns before the driver jumped out on State Street and ran, according to a court complaint.
A trooper caught the driver, Mathew James McGuire, 24, after a brief foot chase.
McGuire reportedly appeared to be intoxicated, as did passengers who had stayed in the vehicle. McGuire allegedly refused field sobriety tests and ignored troopers when they asked him to take breathalyzers.
McGuire has three prior DWI convictions and his driver's license has been revoked.
He was charged Monday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony DWI, gross misdemeanor driving after license cancellation and misdemeanor fleeing police on foot.
