MONTGOMERY — A 51-year-old Northfield woman died after driving into a construction zone on Highway 99 and crashing into a hole in the road Saturday morning, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The woman, whose name hasn't been released, was westbound on Highway 99 in a 2001 Chrysler Sebring when she drove into the construction zone at about 7:40 a.m. in Montgomery Township. She was not wearing a seat belt.
A segment of Highway 99 has been closed since June 30 after heavy rains damaged a culvert east of Highway 13 that the Minnesota Department of Transportation is in the process of replacing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.