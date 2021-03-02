ST. JAMES — Authorities are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that happened late Monday afternoon northeast of St. James.
One driver died in the crash shortly after 4 p.m. at the intersection of 760th Avenue and 300th Street in Watonwan County, said a press release from Watonwan County Sheriff Jared Bergeman.
The injured driver of the second vehicle was transported to New Ulm Medical Center.
There were no passengers in either vehicle.
No further details have been released.
The State Patrol is assisting in the crash investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.