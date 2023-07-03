BLUE EARTH — A 28-year-old Welcome woman was found dead early Sunday morning at the scene of a vehicle rollover on the west edge of Blue Earth.
Faribault County deputies arrived at the scene of the unwitnessed crash about 4:50 a.m. and declared Morgan Marie English deceased.
A male passenger in the vehicle had suffered serious injuries in the crash near the intersection of Faribault County Road 16 and 345th Avenue, the Sheriff's Department said.
Christian Alfredo Arvizu, 28, of Fairmont was transported by ambulance to the hospital in Blue Earth.
The crash is under investigation.
