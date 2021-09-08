MANKATO — A woman was taken to a hospital after driving a vehicle onto a runway at the Mankato airport.
Officers were called to a report of an unauthorized vehicle on a runway at the Mankato Regional Airport around 6 a.m. Wednesday, Mankato Public Safety Associate Director Dan Schisel said.
The woman in the vehicle “was not answering questions appropriately” and was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital for evaluation, Schisel said. She was not arrested but could still face yet-to-be-determined charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.