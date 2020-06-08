NEW ULM — A driver who fatally struck a pedestrian in New Ulm in 2018 was sentenced to community service and probation.
Tammy Lynn Waibel, 50, of New Ulm, struck and killed Craig L. Schmidt, 63, in November 2018 as he was crossing Broadway Avenue at Sixth North Street.
Waibel was sentenced Friday in Brown County District Court. She pleaded guilty to misdemeanor failure to yield to a pedestrian. A misdemeanor reckless driving charge was dismissed.
Waibel was on her cellphone at the time of the crash, according to a court complaint. A crash reconstruction concluded she had enough time to stop. Waibel told police she did not see Schmidt because she was looking at a nearby group of children she worried would enter the road.
Waibel was ordered to complete 20 days of community service and spend a year on probation with conditions including she give 10 speeches to students and community groups.
