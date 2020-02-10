MONTGOMERY — A 30-year-old Le Sueur woman was injured when the minivan she was driving and a semi collided at an intersection a few miles west of Montgomery Monday morning.
Jaclyn Rose Andrade was driving a 2007 Dodge Caravan east on Le Sueur County Road 26 and was at the intersection with Highway 13 at 6:05 a.m. when the van collided with a southbound 2008 Kenworth, the State Patrol said.
Road conditions were icy and snowy.
Andrade's non-life-threatening injuries were treated at the hospital in New Prague.
The driver of the semi, Ronald William Hadler, 49, of Montrose, was not injured.
