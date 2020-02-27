MANKATO — A suspended driver who led police on a chase through Mankato that reached 115 mph last fall was sentenced to one month in jail.
Alexander Paul Erickson, 20, of Mapleton, pleaded guilty to felony fleeing police in December and was sentenced this week in Blue Earth County District Court.
The Nov. 19 chase started after Erickson nearly struck an officer's vehicle on Glenwood Avenue. The nearly 9-mile chase reached 115 mph before Erickson pulled over on Highway 22, according to a court complaint. After Erickson was taken into custody without incident, the officer learned Erikson's driver's license had been suspended.
Erickson's 30-day jail sentence includes work release and credit for four days served. He also must spend three years on probation and pay a $700 fine or do community service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.