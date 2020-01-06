ST. PETER — A 20-year-old North Mankato man was injured when the car he was driving rolled north of St. Peter Sunday night.
Christopher Peter Brandt was driving a southbound 2005 Buick LaSabre on Highway 169 at 11:30 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle, the State Patrol said.
The car went off the road and rolled in the ditch on the right side of the highway.
Brandt was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.