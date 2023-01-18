NEW ULM — A Courtland woman was hurt in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Highway 15 south of New Ulm.
Meyer Sandra Kay, 69, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to New Ulm Medical Center, the State Patrol said.
Kay was driving a 2001 Jeep Cherokee southbound at about 2:30 p.m. when the collision occurred with a southbound Chevy Impala driven by 22-year-old Logan Kenneth Haas, of Mankato, the patrol said. The crash happened near Highway 68 at Shag Road.
Road conditions were wet at the time of the incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.