ST. PETER — A 19-year-old Minneapolis man suffered non-life-threatening injuries when the car he was driving crashed early Tuesday a few miles north of St. Peter.
Sadam Sahane Sayid Nour was driving a southbound 2008 Honda Civic on Highway 169 shortly after 2 a.m. when the vehicle left the roadway, the State Patrol said.
Nour was treated at the hospital in St. Peter.
He was wearing a seatbelt and alcohol was not a factor in the crash, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.