MADELIA — An Arkansas man was injured when he lost control of his pickup on an icy segment of Highway 60 Saturday morning.
Marlon Wade Burns, 54, of Arkadelphia, Arkansas, hit a guardrail and rolled his pickup onto its side around 6:30 a.m. near Madelia, according to the State Patrol. The highway was covered with snow and ice, the crash report states.
Burns was taken to the Madelia Community Hospital and Clinic with non-life-threatening injuries.
