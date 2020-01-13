LAKE CRYSTAL — A 53-year-old woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries when the SUV she was driving crashed a few miles northeast of Lake Crystal early Sunday evening.
Anna Mae Sullivan Gronewald was driving an eastbound 2008 Ford Edge on Highway 60 and was near the intersection with Blue Earth County Road 115 at 4:49 p.m. when the vehicle left the road, the State Patrol said.
Road conditions were icy and snowy.
Gronewald was treated at Mayo Health Clinic System in Mankato.
Her male passengers, an 11-year-old and a 16-year-old, were not injured.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.