MANKATO — A 21-year-old Mankato man was injured when the car he was driving struck a highway wall Friday morning in Mankato.
Michael Adrian Freed was driving a northbound 2006 Cadillac CTS on Highway 169 at Riverfront Drive when he lost control of the vehicle at 7:24 a.m., the State Patrol said. Road conditions were icy and snowy.
Freed was wearing a seatbelt, the patrol said.
He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Mankato.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.