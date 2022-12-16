MANKATO — A 21-year-old Mankato man was injured when the car he was driving struck a highway wall Friday morning in Mankato.

Michael Adrian Freed was driving a northbound 2006 Cadillac CTS on Highway 169 at Riverfront Drive when he lost control of the vehicle at 7:24 a.m., the State Patrol said. Road conditions were icy and snowy.

Freed was wearing a seatbelt, the patrol said.

He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Mankato.

