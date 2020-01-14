VERNON CENTER — A 78-year-old Amboy woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries when the SUV she was driving rolled Monday evening near Vernon Center.
Beatrice Marie Starkweather was driving a southbound 2004 Chevrolet Trailerblazer south on Highway 169 when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled, the State Patrol said.
Road conditions were icy and snowy.
Starkweather's injuries were treated at Mayo Health Clinic System in Mankato.
