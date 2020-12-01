WINNEBAGO — A 70-year-old Iowa man was injured when the semi he was driving jackknifed a few miles northwest of Winnebago Monday afternoon.
Charles Lenerd Longman, of Estherville, was hauling a truckload of fertilizer on 175th Street in Faribault County and was near the intersection with 335th Avenue at about 1 p.m. when the semi left the roadway and tipped in a ditch near the Blue Earth River, Faribault County deputies said.
Longman was treated for minor injuries at the hospital in Blue Earth.
