GAYLORD — A 19-year-old New Auburn resident suffered minor injuries when the vehicle she was driving rolled Sunday afternoon at an intersection between Gaylord and New Auburn.
Morgan Stoeckman was driving a 2011 Ford Escape on 461st Avenue and was near the intersection with 180th Street at 2:45 p.m. when she lost control of the vehicle and it rolled, Sibley County deputies said.
Stoeckman was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.
