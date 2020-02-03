GAYLORD — A 19-year-old New Auburn resident suffered minor injuries when the vehicle she was driving rolled Sunday afternoon at an intersection between Gaylord and New Auburn.

Morgan Stoeckman was driving a 2011 Ford Escape on 461st Avenue and was near the intersection with 180th Street at 2:45 p.m. when she lost control of the vehicle and it rolled, Sibley County deputies said.

Stoeckman was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

