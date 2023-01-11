ST. CLAIR — A 49-year-old New Richland woman was injured when the SUV she was driving crashed Wednesday morning on an icy and snowy section of road on the west edge of St. Clair.
Shelley Lenore Fenton was driving a northbound 2004 Dodge Durango on Highway 83 and was at the highway's intersection with Main Street at 7:50 a.m. when she lost control of the vehicle and it struck a cable barrier, the State Patrol said.
Fenton was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.