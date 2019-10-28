SLEEPY EYE — A 50-year-old Whitewood, South Dakota, man was injured when the semi he was driving rolled early Monday morning on Highway 4 north of Sleepy Eye.
The State Patrol has not not yet released the name of the truck driver who was behind the wheel of a northbound 1999 Peterbilt at 7:41 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle at the highway's intersection with Brown County Road 10. The semi went into a ditch and rolled, then landed on its side.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.