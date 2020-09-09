GAYLORD — A 29-year-old Garden City man was injured when the semi he was driving crashed about 3 miles east of Gaylord early Wednesday morning.
Nathan Williams was hauling sweet corn north on 441st Avenue in Sibley County shortly before 5 a.m. when the truck he was driving veered into the road's north ditch, then overturned, the Sibley County Sheriff's Department reported.
Williams was transported to a local hospital, deputies said.
