BLUE EARTH — A driver from Fairmont was killed in a rollover Wednesday afternoon in rural Fairbault County.
A van rolled into a ditch on 310th Avenue near County Road 16 west of Blue Earth just before 4 p.m., according to a Faribault County Sheriff's Office news release.
The 32-year-old man driving was extricated and pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn't been released pending family notification.
Richard Muruphy, 18, of rural Blue Earth, and Kado McDonough, 18, of Fairmont, were passengers in the van and were treated at the scene for minor injuries.
The State Patrol is helping investigate the cause of the crash.
