BELLE PLAINE — A pickup truck driver died Thursday afternoon when the vehicle crashed 7 miles southwest of Belle Plaine and caught fire.
Authorities have not yet confirmed the identity of the person who was driving the 2000 Ford F-350 south on Scenic Byway Road at 12:24 p.m. when the truck ran off the road, according to the Sibley County Sheriff's Office.
The pickup, designed with a large box for carrying wood, struck a tree before it became engulfed in flames, deputies said.
The driver, whose body was found inside the truck, apparently was alone in the vehicle, deputies said.
