No deaths, five injured in two-vehicle collision
LAFAYETTE TWP — A 46-year-old Andover driver and three passengers, including two children, are facing non-life-threatening injuries after a collision near Lafayette Township Sunday afternoon, according to Minnesota State Patrol.
The Andover driver, Derek Ralph Rueckert, along with Kari Ann Rueckert, 47 of Andover, and two unnamed girls of Andover aged 9 and 11, were in a 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander heading northbound on Highway 15.
An unnamed 16-year-old was driving a 2004 Jeep Liberty eastbound on County Road 5.
Both vehicles collided in the intersection near Highway 15 and Fort Road at around 3 p.m.
While everyone in Derek’s vehicle faced non-life-threatening injuries, only Derek is being treated at Allina Health.
The 16-year-old driver is also being treated at Allina Health.
Road conditions were dry at the time of the incident and all drivers and passengers were wearing seatbelts.
Alcohol was not involved.
The Free Press
