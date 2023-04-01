ST. JAMES — A driver and two passengers suffered non-life threatening injuries after their vehicle drove over ice, went off the road and flipped multiple times Saturday morning in St. James Township.
Sioux Falls resident Zander Ryan Dykstra, 19, was driving a 2001 Ford Expedition eastbound on highway 60 with Benjamin Joseph Lambert, 18, and Zachary Christopher Lambert, 15, also from Sioux Falls, as passengers.
The incident happened around 11:20 a.m., according to the Department of Public Safety.
Dykstra and Benjamin Lambert were not wearing seatbelts but Zachary Lambert was.
No alcohol was involved in the incident.
All three are being treated at St. James Medical Center.
