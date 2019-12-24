MANKATO — Authorities have released the name of the man who died in a vehicle crash Sunday near Stoltzman Road.
Michael J. Engelby, 51, of Mankato, was driving a northbound 2006 BMW on Stoltzman Road near Fairfield Avenue at about 9:45 p.m. when the vehicle went straight rather than around a curve, left the roadway, hit several trees, rolled and started on fire.
Engelby was alone in the vehicle.
He was partially ejected from the vehicle that was fully engulfed in flames when first responders arrived. Engelby was pronounced dead at the scene.
