MANKATO — It’s a bill that advocates said would largely affect rural immigrant Minnesotans.
The “Driver’s Licenses for All” legislation, which passed 69-60 in the House this week, would get rid of the requirement to show a lawful presence in the country to get a driver’s license.
Supporters such as COPAL Minnesota’s South Central Regional Director Lourdes Menjivar said licenses are especially needed in areas like rural Minnesota, where public transportation isn’t readily available.
“We are in lack of transportation, so our community needs the license to go to work, go to school with the kids, go to some activities after school, so our community is in lack right now of transportation, and they are scared to drive,” she said.
COPAL, a statewide organization aiming to improve the quality of life for Latino and immigrant Minnesotans across the state, stopped in Mankato Friday evening during their educational campaign for the bill.
COPAL Organizing Director Ryan Perez said their stops in southern Minnesota and Mankato were intentional, adding that the bill largely impacts rural immigrant Minnesotans and their neighbors.
In Minnesota, residents didn’t have to provide proof of legal residence to get a license until 2003.
Eighteen states, plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, do not require proof of legal residence for licenses.
Perez said there are economic and safety benefits to the bill.
“What that would mean is folks that are already driving would be driving with a license, which means they would be driving with insurance, they would be driving without fear of deportation, which means they would be making safer decisions on the road as well,” he said.
“This is an extremely important issue for southern Minnesota where the immigrant population has been growing rapidly and that dependence is further and further developed in communities like Mankato, like Rochester, like Austin, like Owatonna, like Worthington.”
The bill is currently making its way through the Senate.
The Free Press was unable to reach lawmakers opposing the bill in time for this story.
