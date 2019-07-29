DELAVAN — A fallen license plate and a K9 allegedly led authorities to the driver of a pickup who fled after striking and seriously injuring a motorcyclist in Faribault County last week.
Andrew Paul Holm, 29, of Le Center, admitted to smoking marijuana after he was found hiding in a field, according to charges filed Monday in Faribault County District Court. Holm is charged with felony criminal vehicular operation.
According to the court complaint:
Authorities were called to a motorcycle crash on Highway 109 west of Delavan early Thursday morning. Tyler Day Neal, 36, of Delavan, was found lying in the road.
Neal was taken to the United Hospital in Blue Earth and later airlifted to Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus. Neal had fractured bones in his head and face, as well as broken ribs and road rash.
There was no other vehicle at the crash scene, but a license plate was discovered that was registered to Holm's pickup. The truck was found abandoned on County Road 13. The county K9 police dog found Holm hiding in a field 200 yards away.
Holm admitted he had been smoking marijuana in the pickup but claimed someone else had been driving his vehicle. He said he was one of four occupants who went into the field after the truck broke down.
Officers searched the field but did not find anyone else.
When asked to identify the other occupants, Holm responded: “That's for you to figure out.”
The keys to the pickup were found in Holm's pocket, along with drug paraphernalia.
A blood sample was taken from Holm; results are still pending.
