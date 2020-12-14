JANESVILLE — A man reportedly gave a stolen check to pay a veterinarian after he injured a dog.
A Janesville veterinarian reported receiving a check for more than $500 that he believed was forged last month.
A woman told a police officer a man gave her a check to pay for her dog's vet bill, according to a court complaint. The unknown man struck her dog with his vehicle in Elysian, the woman said.
The man also gave the dog owner a copy of a temporary driver's license. The license was forged but the photograph it contained was real. Waseca officers recognized the man as Jorge Torres Jr., 42, of New Richland.
The person whose name was on the checks and the fake license said he had checks in a vehicle that was stolen in September.
Torres was charged with felony counts of identity theft, check forgery and possession a stolen check Monday in Waseca County District Court.
