LE CENTER — A 24-year-old driver from Shakopee sustained non-life-threatening injuries after his car left the roadway and rolled Saturday afternoon, according to Minnesota State Patrol.
Alexander Denis Lloyd was driving a 2004 Ford F350 northbound on Highway 13 near Lanesburgh Township in Le Sueur County at 3:07 p.m. when the incident happened.
No passengers were in the car and no other vehicles were involved.
Alcohol was involved in the incident, according to the patrol.
Lloyd was taken to the New Prague hospital.
The Free Press
