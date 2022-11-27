MAPLETON — A driver was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato with non-life-threatening injuries after an alcohol-involved incident Saturday evening.
The incident occurred near Highway 22 and Borchert St. in Mapleton at around 11:40 p.m.
Logan Truebenbach, 21, of Minnesota Lake was driving a Chevrolet Silverado southbound on Highway 22. It left the roadway, rolled several times and came to a rest in a ditch.
Truebenbach was wearing a seatbelt. No other passengers or vehicles were involved.
