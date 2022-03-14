WATERVILLE — Recent toxicology results found a motorist had multiple controlled substances in his blood at the time of a car crash in Waterville in June 2021.
Noah Solomon Moyer, 21, of Northfield, was charged with a felony for drug possession, a gross misdemeanor for causing bodily harm with a vehicle, and three misdemeanors for driving while impaired, disobeying a stop sign and possessing drug paraphernalia on Friday in Le Sueur County District Court.
The crash occurred at about 9 p.m. June 2 at the intersection of Highways 13 and 60 in Waterville. A state trooper responded and found heavy damage to two vehicles.
A woman in one of the cars reported she was going west on Highway 60 when Moyer blew through a stop sign in a Jeep going south on 13, according to a criminal complaint. The trooper looked in Moyer's Jeep and allegedly found drug paraphernalia including a marijuana pipe, THC vape cartridges and pens, and prescription Adderall and amphetamine pills in plain view.
During an interview with Moyer while he was receiving medical attention, he reportedly didn't know where he was and said he was heading home to Northfield from work in Apple Valley. Moyer appeared to have never heard of Waterville, asked if he was in Rice County, and thought he was driving on state Highway 3 rather than 13, according to the trooper.
When asked if he saw a stop sign, he claimed there was no stop sign in the direction he was traveling and accused the other motorist of t-boning him. Medical personnel took him to the Mankato hospital for treatment after he became "uncooperative and nearly combative," according to the complaint.
After hospital workers took a blood draw, the complaint states he tried to get up from the bed and a bottle containing seven Xanax pills fell out of his pocket. In addition, police confiscated seven Adderall pills and 26 amphetamine pills from the crash scene.
The trooper later found out Moyer had assaulted and spit blood at medical personnel at the hospital, according to the complaint.
A toxicology report from March 8 reportedly found amphetamines, clonazepam and flualprazolam were in his system at the time of the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.